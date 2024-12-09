Ewa LLC Sells 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ewa LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $386.96 and a 1 year high of $526.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.59 and a 200 day moving average of $481.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

