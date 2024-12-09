Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $28.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPLG stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $71.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.