Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $113.57 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

