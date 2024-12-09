Financial Comparison: Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) & Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Critical Metals and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.93%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Critical Metals.

This table compares Critical Metals and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Critical Metals and Sigma Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A Sigma Lithium $134.24 million 9.81 -$28.33 million ($0.48) -24.67

Sigma Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Critical Metals beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

