Financial Contrast: Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) and Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Risk & Volatility

Bioxytran has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its share price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyre Therapeutics has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioxytran and Gyre Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioxytran N/A N/A -2,106.99% Gyre Therapeutics -84.57% -118.43% -71.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.0% of Bioxytran shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Gyre Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioxytran N/A N/A -$4.28 million ($0.01) -9.50 Gyre Therapeutics $105.03 million 10.25 -$92.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bioxytran and Gyre Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bioxytran has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gyre Therapeutics.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company’s lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing. It is also developing ProLectin-Rx, a polysaccharide derived from pectin that binds to, and blocks the activity of galectin-1, a type of galectin for treatment of mild to moderate cases of Covid-19. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases. In addition, it advances a product pipeline in China, including Pirfenidone, for dermatomyositis interstitial lung disease, systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, and pneumoconiosis, as well as for diabetic kidney disease; and product candidates for acute-on-chronic liver failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

