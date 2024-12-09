First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,224 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,190 shares of company stock worth $4,449,290. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $155.38 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.17 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

