First National Bank of Omaha Buys 526 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.7 %

POWI opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $555,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,920. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $643,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,912.24. The trade was a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,655 shares of company stock worth $1,205,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

