First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,994. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.