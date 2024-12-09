First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after acquiring an additional 677,139 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,321,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,254,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,761,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,677,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.64.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

