First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.10 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $79,774.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,077.24. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,356 shares of company stock worth $859,210 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $81.32.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

