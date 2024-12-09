First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $6,474,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

