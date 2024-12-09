First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,939 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $107.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,033 shares of company stock valued at $61,221,493. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

