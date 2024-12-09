First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $62.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

