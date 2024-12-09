First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.65% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.07 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.