First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after acquiring an additional 257,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,286,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $44.19 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.