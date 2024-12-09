Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) versus reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A reAlpha Tech -2,035.17% -45.22% -36.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $721.65 million N/A -$1.93 billion N/A N/A reAlpha Tech $321,095.00 169.98 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gecina and reAlpha Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

reAlpha Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gecina.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 0 0 0 1.00 reAlpha Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00

reAlpha Tech has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. Given reAlpha Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than Gecina.

Risk & Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, reAlpha Tech has a beta of -3.53, meaning that its stock price is 453% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gecina

A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine. This portfolio is valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-2023. Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

