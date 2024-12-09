Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $226.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

