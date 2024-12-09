Geller Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.48 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $386.96 and a 1 year high of $526.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

