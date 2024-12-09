Geller Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000.
Shares of VONE opened at $277.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.65 and a 200-day moving average of $254.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $207.75 and a 1 year high of $278.17.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
