Geller Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in Tesla by 22.9% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 152,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock valued at $170,418,640 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $389.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $389.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.53 and its 200-day moving average is $239.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

