General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.6% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 62,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $271.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

