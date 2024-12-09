Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gentex by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

