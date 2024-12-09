Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Gevo by 61.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares in the company, valued at $787,859.10. This trade represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.83.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

