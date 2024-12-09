Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires 210 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOE opened at $172.52 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.