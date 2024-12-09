Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $132.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

