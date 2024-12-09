Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after acquiring an additional 555,638 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,659,000. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,067,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $59.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

