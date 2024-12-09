Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 888 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,393,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.