Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Sells 295 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $101.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.