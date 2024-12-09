Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is -4,197.90%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.