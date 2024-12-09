Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 90,600 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

