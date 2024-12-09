Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 98.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,903,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $159.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64.

Vistra declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

