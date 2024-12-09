Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock valued at $45,116,385. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.65 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.97, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.11.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.