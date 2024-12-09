Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02). Approximately 347,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 598,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.64 ($0.02).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of -0.41.
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
