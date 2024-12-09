Groupama Asset Managment Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

View Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $473.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $492.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.