Groupama Asset Managment Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $387,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $617.18 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $631.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.36.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

