Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $193.10 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.68 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.