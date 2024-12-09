Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $212.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $195.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.77 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

