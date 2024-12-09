Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $40,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $128.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $119.77 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

