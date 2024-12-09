Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 1,978 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 in the last ninety days. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

