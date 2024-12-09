Hamilton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $132.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.