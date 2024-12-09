Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 496 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $3,730,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 667,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

