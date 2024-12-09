Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Stephens

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNVR. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
About Hanover Bancorp
Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
