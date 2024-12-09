Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,915,000 after purchasing an additional 325,672 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

