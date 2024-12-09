Headinvest LLC Invests $207,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 282.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

