Headinvest LLC Sells 297 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $122.99 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

