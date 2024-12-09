Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $17.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

