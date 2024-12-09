Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Herc were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Herc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Herc Trading Up 0.7 %

Herc stock opened at $230.14 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.98 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

