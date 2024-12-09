Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Loop Capital

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

HPE opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.