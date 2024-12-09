Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,817,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,665,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 800,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 296,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

