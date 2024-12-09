Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Medtronic by 65.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,483 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 8,908.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

NYSE MDT opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

